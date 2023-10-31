 Bartec Introduces the Rite-Sensor RS-2000

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Bartec Introduces the Rite-Sensor RS-2000

Bartec's new Rite-Sensor for vehicles with wheel arch initiators will be on display at this year's SEMA show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bartec-TPMS-update

Bartec TPMS announced the release of its next generation Rite-Sensor, the RS-2000. Scot Holloway, Bartec’s CEO, said the RS-2000 was designed to work on vehicles with ‘hi-line TPMS,’ or vehicles with wheel arch initiators.

Related Articles

According to Bartec officials, the new Rite-Sensor is available now through authorized resellers. To activate the additional vehicle coverage, users of Bartec TPMS Tools like the Tech600pro, Tech550Pro, Tech450 Pro or TechRITEPro need to download and install update 6.0. Users of the Tech500Pro, Tech400Pro and Tech300Pro need to get update 66.0. As always, Bartec said all tool updates are available at www.tools.bartecusa.com, or by using the TPMS Desktop.

Bartec TPMS is at booth #41057 at this year’s SEMA Show. This year marks Bartec USA’s 18th SEMA show, and the company said it will be showcasing its latest innovations in TPMS including diagnostic tools, replacement sensors, tool software and customer support.

You May Also Like

Centro-Banamex
award-stock
Schaeffler_AAPEX 2023
News

Hunter Engineering Debuts Ultimate ADAS at SEMA Show

Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS system is on display at the 2023 SEMA Show in South Hall Lower booth #42017.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Ultimate-ADAS SEMA

Hunter Engineering's Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, is on public display for the first time in South Hall Lower booth #42017 at SEMA in Las Vegas, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The new system will also be included in SEMA’s New Product Showcase in the North Hall.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Gaither Showcases New Automotive Tools at SEMA 2023

Gaither Tool is debuting a jump starter, off-road kit, jack and more at this year’s SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
Gaither Tool SEMA
Bridgestone Unveils TireConnect Platform at SEMA

Bridgestone’s TireConnect is meant to streamline inventory management for dealers through an auto-replenishment platform.

By Christian Hinton
FINAL_TireConnect Logo
Michelin to Cease Oklahoma Tire Plant Production by 2025

The site has produced passenger tires since 1970. The gradual wind-down will affect 1,400 employees.

By Christian Hinton
Aisin Unveils Hybrid Battery Program at AAPEX

Aisin said its remanufactured batteries aim to enhance hybrid vehicle performance and fuel efficiency nationwide.

By Christian Hinton
AISIN-DriveMotorBatteryPack

Other Posts

Hunter’s New Scissor Lifts are on Display at SEMA

Hunter is showcasing its new, longer RX14KL and RX16KL alignment lifts for larger vehicles at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-RX14KL_Flush-1400
Atturo Unveils All-Weather AZ810 Tire at SEMA

The AZ810 will be on display in the Atturo booth, South lower hall #44167 and in the SEMA New Product Showcase.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-AZ810
BYD Equips New EV with Continental EcoContact Tires

The BYD Seal will feature Continental’s 19-inch EcoContact 6 Q as factory-installed original equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EcoContact-6Q
Cosmo Tires Expands Distribution with New Partner

Mighty Tire Wholesale will distribute Cosmo brand tires under a new agreement.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement