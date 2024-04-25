 Bartec TPMS adds Joe Miller to its field service team

People

Miller previously spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores.

Joe-Miller-Bartec

Bartec TPMS has expanded its field service team by adding Joe Miller, who will cover the Midwest region. Based in St. Louis, MO, Bartec said Miller has been involved in the automotive industry his entire career. Miller spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores. Bartec said Miller brings a wealth of automotive aftermarket and T&E experience to its field service team.

“We are pleased to have Joe Miller join our field service team, where he will be supporting distributors and end-user customers alike throughout the Midwest,” Ed Jones, director of sales, said. “Having highly trained professionals as direct employees helps to ensure that our customers are getting the support and focus they need to properly service TPMS.”

Bartec said its sales team specializes in teaching, training and supporting its customers.

