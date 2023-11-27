 SEMA Trade Show to Go: See the Latest Bartec Technology

SEMA Trade Show to Go: See the Latest Bartec Technology

Bartec CEO Scot Holloway introduced a suite of tools at this year's SEMA Show.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff

Bartec CEO Scot Holloway recently guided us through the evolution of the Bartec brand, emphasizing the company’s role in OE assembly and wheel and tire builders, as well as its current status as a supplier of TPMS tools and automotive aftermarket solutions.

Holloway also introduced a suite of tools at this year’s SEMA Show. From the wireless Tech 600 Pro to the entry-level Tech Right Pro, he said each tool is engineered with precision to ensure a repeatable, solid and user-friendly experience for technicians.

Watch the video to discover Bartec’s latest offerings for 2023.

This video is sponsored by Bartec.

