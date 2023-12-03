Bar’s Leaks Offers Winter Cooling System Tips

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting above-average snowfall and cold temperatures for the 2023-2024 season. Bar’s Leaks said it wants to help your customers winterize their rides so they can confidently drive through the snow. Bar’s Leaks recommends sharing these winter prep tips with your customers:

Any vehicle that is running just water in its cooling system should be switched to a water-antifreeze mixture. Bar’s Leaks said pure water will freeze and expand at 32 degrees, potentially bursting the radiator, splitting hoses, or cracking the engine block.

Bar’s Leaks said to check the coolant level and test existing coolant to see if it should be replaced. If the system is dirty or clogged, drain and flush the system before installing new antifreeze.

Check for cooling system leaks. Symptoms may include drips or puddles of coolant under the vehicle, low coolant level, a vehicle that has been running hot, or a sweet smell coming from the engine compartment after driving, Bar’s Leaks said.

Bar’s Leaks also recommends sealing any cooling system leaks and preventing new ones from forming. Bar’s Leaks said it offers a full line of proven cooling system stop leak solutions.