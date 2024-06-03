 Babcox Media appoints Tom Pecka as director of strategic partnerships

Pecka's focus will be on fostering integrated strategies that connect Babcox Media’s clients and internal teams.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

Babcox Media Inc. is excited to announce that Tom Pecka has been appointed as the director of strategic partnerships for the Automotive Service Group.

In his new role, Pecka will oversee the development and execution of strategic media partnerships and sponsorships, as well as enhance media activations across the company’s diverse media channels. His focus will be on fostering integrated strategies that connect Babcox Media’s clients and internal teams, ensuring alignment and synergy in all partnership endeavors.

“Tom’s extensive background in sales leadership and operations, combined with his proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence, makes him a perfect fit for this pivotal role,” Bill Babcox, chief executive officer, Babcox Media Inc., said.

Pecka joins Babcox Media from Steris Corporation, where as an area operations director, he led a team servicing prominent healthcare systems with commendable success in project development and strategic sales initiatives. His approach to leadership through enablement and teamwork aligns seamlessly with Babcox Media’s company values.

Pecka is a proud veteran of the U.S. military, serving in the United States Marine Corps and the Ohio National Guard and served two deployments in the Pacific as well as one year in Iraq. He is also an automotive “Do it Yourselfer,” always interested in learning more about vehicle repair.

“I am thrilled to join Babcox Media and contribute to its renowned legacy in the automotive service industry,” Pecka said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to build impactful partnerships that drive innovation and value for our clients.”

