 Do AWD vehicle tire sizes all need to match?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Do AWD vehicle tire sizes all need to match?

Unlike traditional two-wheel-drive vehicles, AWD systems deliver power to all four wheels.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

All-wheel-drive vehicles are getting more popular every year thanks to their superior traction and stability in different terrains and weather. So, what does this mean for your customers’ choice of tires? We talk about that in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video. Unlike traditional two-wheel-drive vehicles, AWD systems deliver power to all four wheels. Now, this is different than with four-wheel-drive systems, where the front and rear axles are mechanically linked together, usually by a transfer case.

Related Articles

AWD vehicles utilize a complex system of differentials and sensors to distribute power to the wheels with the most traction, ensuring optimal performance in diverse driving scenarios. By constantly monitoring wheel speeds and slip, AWD systems can adapt to changing road conditions.

Here’s where the choice of tires comes in: The correct tire size is essential for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the AWD system. These vehicles rely on all four tires working in unison to ensure proper distribution of power and traction. When the tires are of the correct size, they rotate at the same speed, allowing the AWD system to operate seamlessly. This synchronization is critical for optimal performance, especially when driving in challenging conditions where traction is paramount.

If you install tires on an all-wheel-drive vehicle that are of different sizes or have significant variations in tread depth, it can disrupt the balance and functionality of the AWD system. If any tire is spinning faster than any of the others, the customer’s car electronics may think a tire is slipping and could transfer power incorrectly for their current driving conditions.

Now, the tread depth difference between front and rear tires should be no more than 3/32nds of an inch and Subaru vehicles advise even less, at 2/32nds. If you mismatch, you risk varying rotational speeds among the wheels, causing the AWD system to work overtime, and this can snowball into all sorts of issues.

In practical terms, mismatched tires can cause undue stress on the drivetrain components, and that includes the differentials and transfer case. This means the all-wheel-drive system could continuously engage and disengage as it attempts to manage the disparities in tire rotation, leading to accelerated wear and reduced efficiency. Not to mention, the handling and stability of the vehicle may be compromised as the AWD system struggles to maintain proper power distribution among the wheels.

So, looking for the answer as to whether an all-wheel-drive vehicle owner needs to replace all four tires simultaneously? The answer is a resounding yes. When it comes time to replace tires, AWD owners should prioritize replacing all four tires simultaneously with the same size AND brand. This approach guarantees uniformity and consistency, safeguarding against the detrimental effects of mismatched tires on the AWD system. Even minimal differences in tire diameter can have significant repercussions on the AWD system – and if I were that vehicle owner, I’d take a hard pass on those costly repairs and compromised performance.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-Including-the-Spare-Tire-in-a-Tire-Rotation
dec-TECH-slowleak
Continental-How-Customers-Can-Identify-the-Age-of-Their-Tires
TR-Continental-lug nut-studs
Johnny G & Friends

Johnny g & Friends: Working on the business instead of in the business

In this season-end wrap-up, hear some powerful advice from Johnny g’s guests.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
JGyearend

Throughout the year on episodes of Johnny g & Friends, Johnny would ask each guest: How do you work on the business instead of in the business? In this season-end wrap-up, find out how each guest answered that.

In this episode, hear from this year's guests including Chapel Hill Tire Owner Marc Pons; Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service CEO Beth Barron; Sullivan Tire Vice President Paul Sullivan; Jensen Tire & Auto President and CEO Matt Jensen; Mock-Beroth Tire & Automotive President TJ Beroth; and Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company President Dennis King.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
How Important is Long-Lasting Tread Life to Customers?

Long-lasting tread characteristics matched to a specific application can mean the difference between a satisfied or dissatisfied customer.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-long lasting-tread
Is There Value in Promoting Sustainability at Your Tire Shop?

Going green doesn’t necessarily make you or your business radical, unorthodox or unconventional.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-promote-sustainability
Diagnosing Brake Pull During a Test Drive

Why you should follow a systematic process to uncover the true origin of the brake pull.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-brake pull
Prepare Your Customers for the Winter Surge

Tires should be one of the first things you inspect when preparing your customer’s car for winter.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-winterprep

Other Posts

The Alliance promotes JC Washbish to president

As president, Washbish will work with the Alliance board of directors on organizational directives, business development and industry relations.

By David Sickels
JC-Washbish_Alliance-President-1400
Reflecting on 75 Years: Ted Wien’s Complete Auto Service

As Wiens Jr. reflects on his father’s legacy, he remembers the lessons his father taught him about the business as he worked his way up through the ranks.

By Madeleine Winer
Ted-Wiens-Jr-Feature-1400
The Average Price on an Air Filter Replacement from Mobile Maintenance Providers

Data was collected on a cabin air filter replacement on a 2016 Chrysler 300 and a 2018 Ford Escape.

By Tire Review Staff
Intelichek-cabin-air-filter
Continental Celebrates Corporate HQ Opening

The new European Continental campus is comprised of six buildings.

By Christian Hinton
continental-HQ-opening-1400