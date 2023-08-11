Autoshop Solutions Partners with Shop-Ware

Autoshop Solutions partnered with Shop-Ware to launch an ROI integration tool that pulls specifics into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard, matching marketing data with the repair orders from the Shop-Ware SMS. The real-life results portray how marketing dollars are spent, showing clients where the business came in and how to tie it to an actual customer.

“We are thrilled to announce the strategic partnership with Autoshop Solutions,” Kathy Jorge, VP of people and partners at Shop-Ware said. “Through the integration of Shop-Ware’s SMS and Autoshop Solutions’ marketing data into their ROI dashboard, this collaboration delivers real-time results to customers.”

According to Autoshop Solutions, other notable features of the ROI integration tool include tracking when a customer finds a shop online and when they become an actual shop customer. It can also exhibit the total number of calls a shop receives along with new customers and tracks marketing revenue by medium and source, including organic traffic, paid search and paid social.