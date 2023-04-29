Autoshop Solutions Partners with BlueRecruit

Autoshop Solutions has partnered with BlueRecruit to help shop owners find the right talent for their shops. With this partnership, Autoshop said shop owners will be able to use the Really Powerful Marketing (RPM) program, which includes a custom-designed website, paid search advertising, search engine optimization, and social media marketing, and users will receive a discount on BlueRecruit hiring credits.

“BlueRecruit has been at the forefront of recruiting for all blue-collar trades,” stated Tony Mercury, vice president of revenue at Autoshop Solutions. “We are very excited to have this exclusive opportunity to help our auto repair shops find the best talent from across the country.”