 Autoshop Solutions and Shop Boss Integrate for ROI Tracking

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Autoshop Solutions and Shop Boss Integrate for ROI Tracking

The new ROI tool aligns SMS data with marketing stats for shops to make optimal spending decisions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autoshop-Solutions-Shop-Boss

Autoshop Solutions partnered with Shop Boss to launch an ROI integration tool that draws data from Shop Boss SMS into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard, aligning marketing information with the repair orders from Shop Boss SMS.

Related Articles

Shop Boss recently announced a slew of new features for the tool that it said are designed to maximize the efficiency of shops and increase profitability. This development, coupled with the partnership, presents an opportunity for auto repair shops to leverage technology and strategic marketing solutions, the companies said.

Autoshop Solutions said this integration will enable businesses to make informed decisions about marketing strategies, ultimately driving growth and profitability. Additional features include tracking the customer’s online journey from initial discovery to becoming a confirmed in-store patron, the company said, but some features are only available through select competitors offering similar ROI functionality.

You May Also Like

Smithers-STL-testing
RNR_KnockOut breast cancer
DMA-Masterseries-AAPEX-1400
Baltic-Sea-Nokian
News

TIA to Offer Six Educational Sessions During SEMA

TIA’s tire industry experts will present on key topics including TPMS, truck tires and employee engagement.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA SEMA GTE

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) will offer six educational sessions during this fall’s Global Tire Expo (GTE) – powered by TIA/SEMA Show. The association will also join with SEMA’s Wheel & Tire Council for a seventh session exploring the challenges and opportunities with wheel and tire replacements.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CEAT Awarded Deming Prize

The Deming Grand Prize is awarded to CEAT for achieving total quality management practices over 3+ years.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Milwaukee Tool Unveils M12 Auto Technician Borescope

The borescope offers 5mm access, front and side HD cameras, and a 4.3-in. display.

By Christian Hinton
Milwaukee-Tool-Borescope
Anyline Launches New Tire Sidewall Scanner

Anyline said its Tread Depth Scanner instantly digitizes tire information such as DOT/TIN, tire size, and tire make and model.

By Christian Hinton
Anyline-tread-depth
Pirelli Sponsors Rebelle Rally

Rebelle Rally is an annual off-road endurance event for women held in Nevada and California.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-Rebelle-Jeep

Other Posts

BendPak Announces Showcase Lineup at 2023 SEMA Show

BenPak will bring new lifts, wheel service equipment and other automotive products to Las Vegas for the SEMA show.

By Christian Hinton
SEMA BendPak booths
Kumho Tire Begins Q4 Associate Dealer Promotion

From Oct. 1-Dec. 31, Kumho is offering an additional $5 back on select tire models.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-Tire-fuel-program
Yokohama to Offer Rebates on Select Geolandar Tires this Fall

Yokohama’s annual fall promotion offers consumers rebates up to $125 on purchases of four or five Geolandar tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Geolandar-X-MT
Falken Announces Price Increase on PLT Tires

Price changes may vary across specific products, channels and countries for Falken passenger, light truck and medium truck tires.

By Christian Hinton