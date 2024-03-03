 AutoPartSource wins sales and service award

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

AutoPartSource wins sales and service award

For the second year in a row, AutoPartSource, a division of Momentum USA, won the award at the O'Reilly Auto Parts Leadership Conference.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
auto-part-source-600

AutoPartSource, a division of Momentum USA, received the “Sales & Service” award at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 2024 Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas; this is the second year in a row being honored by O’Reilly’s with this award. On hand to accept the award for AutoPartSource were John Amalfe, ownership; Dave Gonzales, Sr. VP sales & marketing; Jacob Eveland, marketing manager; Christina Youngblood, sales; and Dave Nickerson, NA Williams and its sales & support team.

Related Articles

AutoPartSource said it has been supplying the O’Reilly MicroGard and HEPA Cabin Air Filter lines. Most of the MicroGard have transitioned from being globally sourced to also being made in the USA.

You May Also Like

Dick-Gust-introduction
Calstar / Titan logos
Life-for-Tyres
GRI-FIMA-show
News

Trelleborg to showcase tires at LogiMat 2024

Trelleborg will display its XP1000, XP900 and XP800 tires at at LogiMat 2024.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Trelleborg-tires-@-Logimat-2024

Trelleborg tires will showcase its full portfolio for material handling and logistics at LogiMat 2024, the international trade fair taking place March 19-21 in Stuttgart, Germany. Trelleborg will feature some of its tire technologies, including advanced treads and high-performance rubber compounds for endurance, safety and performance, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA, USTMA form the Tire Recycling Foundation

Central to the foundation’s goal is the ambition to achieve 100% recycling of end-of-life tires in sustainable markets.

By Christian Hinton
John-Sheerin
Yokohama Rubber reveals three-year management plan to achieve ‘hockey stick’ sales growth by 2027

The company said it will implement production strategies based on a motto of “low cost, speedy development of quality products.”

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-2026
Bridgestone to withdraw from commercial tire business in China

Due to factors such as market dynamics and competitive advantage, Bridgestone (China) Investment Co. (BSCN) will cease production and sales of TBR tires.

By Christian Hinton
bridgestone china
Kumho Tire USA names new VP of marketing

In her new role, Jessica Egerton will develop and execute integrated marketing and brand awareness programming for Kumho Tire USA.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-J_Egerton

Other Posts

2024 OTR Conference addresses safety, industry growth, training

The 69th OTR Tire Conference was highlighted by the creation of the Tire Recycling Foundation, safety, tire chains, retreading and more.

By Christian Hinton
Dick-Gust-introduction
CMA, Double Coin appoint new regional sales manager

Patrick Etheridge, a Marine Corps combat veteran, will serve as regional sales manager for the mid-south/Rocky Mountain region.

By Christian Hinton
Patrick_Etheridge-1400
BKT awarded as Top Exporter at International Customs Day 2024

The award was presented to BKT because of its commitment to providing products and services to its customers across 163 countries.

By Christian Hinton
BKT-receiving-award-1400
Chapel Hill Tire partners with NCTAP on early automotive education

The partnership provides training and education to high school students through an apprenticeship program.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400