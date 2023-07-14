 Auto Care Association Shares Right to Repair Awareness Tips

The Auto Care Association offers ways to make participating in Right to Repair Awareness month easy.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

July is Right to Repair Awareness month and the Auto Care Association said its marketing and communications committee is calling on the auto care industry to take action this summer by making their voices heard in Washington.

The association said it is urging industry-wide participation in spreading awareness about the importance of preserving Americans’ right to repair their vehicles and passing the Repair Act at the federal level. The Auto Care Association offered six ways to take action this month.

“There are more than four million individuals that make up the American auto care industry and its time we start putting that number to work,” Bill Hanvey, Auto Care Association president and CEO said. “Rights, oftentimes, need to be fought for—which is why it is imperative that the latest actions taken to thwart the will of the people in Massachusetts be a wake-up call to our industry that we are going to have to bring everything we’ve got into this fight for the future of our industry.”

