 Autel’s TS900 TPMS Tool

Video

Beyond TPMS, the Autel TS900 shines as a full-service and maintenance tool. Sponsored by Autel.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Video

Nokian Tyres Delves Into the EV Tire Design Details

We discover the challenges of designing tires for EVs and learn about how the European automotive market is influencing U.S. EV tires.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
WT-nokian-1400x700

Rolling resistance, durability and overall comfort all play a huge role in tire design, but these characteristics are under a bright-hot spotlight in the context of electric vehicle tires. That's why Nokian Tyres recently revealed its "Electric Fit" symbol to showcase to customers that these attributes have been given special attention in select tires. The company uses a combination of factors, including tire compound, tread pattern and silencing technologies to optimize EV tire performance.

SEMA Trade Show to Go: See the Latest Bartec Technology

Bartec CEO Scot Holloway introduced a suite of tools at this year’s SEMA Show.

By Tire Review Staff
Scot-Bartec-TPMS
Honesty is the Best Policy for Shop Growth

As a shop owner, you must identify and eliminate any dishonest behaviors that seep into your operations.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-honesty
What is Your Shop’s Value of Time?

How you can safeguard the crucial resource of time from the many eager thieves who want to steal it from you.

By Christian Hinton
time value
Say Goodbye to Brake Noise Comebacks

To understand where brake noise comes from, it’s essential to grasp the mechanics of brake noise.

By Christian Hinton
brake noise

TPMS Suppliers See Progress from Tool Update Campaign

The impetus to start the campaign came as many TPMS tool suppliers saw an increase of calls to their tech help lines.

By Madeleine Winer
TPMS-campaign
Maximizing Motorcycle Safety and Performance with TPMS

While TPMS has been mandated for passenger vehicles in the U.S. and other countries, motorcycles are not yet a part of this legislation.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-Talk-Motorcycles-1400
ADAS Inspection Should Include More than a Test Drive

You can’t confirm that radar, camera and other ADAS components are aimed accurately and operating properly during a test drive.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-adas Inspection
Testing the Off-Road Capabilities of the Sailun TerraMax RT

We took the TerraMax RT through the wringer – including sharp turns on steep canyon cliffs, cage-rattling rocks and high-speed merging.

By Christian Hinton
TerraMax-RT-featured