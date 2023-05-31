Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer

Autel released the MaxiFlash XLink, a 3-in-1 programming, communication and remote expert-ready touchscreen device. With the 6.5-in. standalone XLink, Autel said technicians can use its remote expert platform to contract experienced programmers and diagnosticians with OE software subscriptions and tools to complete needed tasks.

The XLink enables technicians via the remote expert platform to obtain expert help and access to OE data remotely, a J2534 pass-thru programming capability allows techs to flash modules with a Windows pc and OE subscriptions onsite. An enhanced VCI that supports the latest communication protocols and is compatible with all Autel MaxiSYS tablets.