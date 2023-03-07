Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger

Autel Energy has announced the availability of its newest electric vehicle charger, the MaxiCharger AC Ultra, now in stock in North America. The company said this charger has been designed, engineered, and tested to exceed commercial-grade reliability and durability. The AC Ultra comes with dual charging ports, multiple network capabilities, robust all-weather resistance, and an 8-inch advertising-ready touchscreen.

“The AC Ultra is an EV game changer,” said Kelvin Cao, vice president of global marketing. “With high power and performance, this charger will work when you need it to work. It will charge two vehicles simultaneously, each at 19.2 kilowatts of AC power, an innovation that makes Autel the undisputed leader in electric vehicle charging solutions.”

The AC Ultra is OCPP compliant, featuring an eight-inch LCD touchscreen, a pedestal, and a charging cable management system.

Enhanced Business Opportunities

The AC Ultra offers businesses an array of revenue-generating opportunities via Autel’s cloud-based portal, including the ability to provide charge rate discounts based on customer profiles (first-time or loyal users) and driver groups (taxi or ride-hailing service drivers), and the ability to monetize programmatic advertising. According to Autel, the applications are limitless: fleets, schools, apartments, parking lot owners and housing associations can use the Autel Cloud to set driver groups, choose when to monetize, and whether to charge guests or to provide free or discount charging.

Multiple Charging Methods for Multiple Customer Types

The AC Ultra comes complete with a full-featured payment system with numerous payment options, including credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In addition, the AC Ultra can be set up to transact using an RFID card. With this feature, a business can give select users or customers RFID-enabled loyalty or employee cards as a perk for a quick and secure charging method. Using the Autel Charge app, the company said customers can add and replenish funds as needed. Drivers can also link their credit cards in the Autel Charge app and activate and pay for a charging session by scanning the QR code displayed on the Ultra touchscreen.

Advanced Cable Management Keeps Cables Off the Ground

Autel said the built-in cable management system helps keep your operation organized, clean, and safe; encouraging users to replace the charging cable to its proper holder, keeping cables off the ground and helping to avoid cable damage.

Powerful Connectivity Options

The MaxiCharger AC Ultra offers Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, and ethernet capability. The MaxiCharger AC Ultra’s Bluetooth capability enables close-distance communication between the app and charger, activating smart features such as power-sharing settings and RFID card pairing.

8-Inch Touchscreen

The eight-inch touchscreen allows businesses to engage with customers with branded videos or slideshows, or earn added revenue by allowing other companies to promote their products or services with promotional videos. The IK10 interactive LCD screen displays charging data such as cost, power, kilowatt-hours consumed and total charging session time in multiple languages.

Designed for Any Weather

The NEMA 3R-rated enclosure houses and protects the unit’s electrical components in inclement weather. This weather-proof enclosure is resistant to rain, ice, snow, dirt, dust, sand and other extreme weather conditions. Autel said it also built the AC Ultra’s charging cable and connector to withstand drops even when subjected to extreme temperatures.