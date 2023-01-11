Autel Energy Showcases EV Charging Solutions, Electrified Bronco at CES

EV charging manufacturer Autel Energy exhibited at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and showcased an electrified classic 1969 Ford Bronco as well as its suite of electric vehicle charging solutions. Autel Energy says the Bronco was customized by Zero Labs Automotive, an automotive and industrial design, technology and and engineering firm specializing in electric vehicle conversions.

“As the country transitions to electric vehicles, we wanted to show that embracing the future doesn’t mean that you have to give up the past,” said John Thomas, chief operating officer of Autel Energy. “We’re always innovating and love to partner with companies that share a passion for performance, and we’re proud to be partnering with Zero Labs to showcase this vintage vehicle at CES, blending tradition with technology.”

The custom Bronco SUV features a carbon fiber body and has been fully electrified with a 600-horsepower, dual-motor propulsion system featuring a 100-kWh battery and 235-plus miles of all-electric range.

“Over the past two decades, Autel (a name born by combining ‘Automotive’ and ‘Intelligence’) has revolutionized the automotive service and repair business around the globe, and now we’re doing it with EV charging technologies,” Thomas said.

At CES, Autel Energy is highlighting its suite of EV charging solutions designed to advance the seamless transition to an e-mobility future. The brand said it debuted its charging technologies at the Detroit Auto Show this past September.

At the show, Autel Energy offered an interactive visitor experience replete with custom EV graphics and Autel’s complete line of MaxiCharger residential and commercial chargers, including a DC fast charger with a 27-inch color touchscreen display. A residential display showed how energy flows in a home ecosystem and demonstrates how Autel’s home solutions and Adaptive Load Management technologies work as an intelligent, cohesive system, the company said. A commercial display demonstrates the EV charging company’s public and business solutions, including dynamic load balancing and high-power charging.

Autel Energy designs, develops and engineers integrated solutions that help achieve carbon neutrality and solve challenges in the EV charging space, the company said. The company’s MaxiCharger family of products includes AC (Level 2) home and commercial chargers, DC bi-directional vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3) and digital energy management offerings, including mobile apps and Autel’s ChargeCloud, an all-in-one charging cloud solution.