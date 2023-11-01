 Atturo Tire Unveils Expanded Product Sizes at SEMA Show 2023

Atturo Tire introduces new sizes for the AZ850, AZ600 and Trail Blade ATS tire lines at SEMA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Atturo featured SEMA

Atturo Tire unveiled an expansion to its product lineup with its latest product announcement at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The tire manufacturer introduced new sizes for three tread patterns: the AZ850 ultra-high-performance tire, the AZ600 all-season touring tire and the Trail Blade ATS all-terrain tire.

Atturo’s AZ850 Ultra-High Performance featured on a Tesla Model X.

AZ850 Ultra-High Performance:

The AZ850 now boasts additional sizes catering to high-performance vehicles, including EVs that demand higher load capacity and traction for modern high-torque vehicles. Potential applications include: luxury and performance vehicles such as: BMW 5 and 6 series, Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Corvette, Lexus IS, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and CLS-Class, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Size available include:

  • 245/35R19;
  • 285/30R19;
  • 235/35R20;
  • 275/30R20;
  • 255/35R21;
  • 275/35R21.
Atturo Tire’s AZ600.

AZ600 All-Season Touring:

The AZ600 will expand sizes to include:

  • 235/65R18;
  • 225/55R19;
  • 235/55R19;
  • 245/55R19;
  • 235/50R19;
  • 235/45R19;
  • 235/55R20;
  • 245/50R20;
  • 255/50R20;
  • 255/55R20;
  • 275/50R22;
  • 285/45R22.
Atturo said the Trail Blade ATS is expanding into five new and popular sizes catering to SUV and CUV customers.

Trail Blade ATS Modern All-Terrain:

For those customers seeking all-terrain performance in style, Atturo said the Trail Blade ATS is expanding into five new and popular sizes that cater specifically to the SUV and CUV customers who want a tire that has the looks and the brawn.  Potential vehicles in this category include: Chevy Colorado, Equinox, Trailblazer and Tra;, Ford Bronco, Ranger, Maverick and Escape, GMC Terrain; Jeep Cherokee, Compass and Renegade; Subaru Crosstrek, Forester and Outback; Toyota RAV4 and Highlander.

  • 225/60R17;
  • 225/65R17;
  • 225/60R18;
  • 245/50R20;
  • 255/55R20.

Atturo is displaying its entire lineup of offerings this week in Las Vegas, located in Lower South Hall Booth #44167.

