 Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

News

Chuck Crossland takes home 1st in 4800 and Edwin Abd takes home 2nd in 4400 in the Short Course Series Championship.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Atturo-Ultra4-tire

Atturo Tire secured a class championship and second-place finish in a recently completed racing series. Off-road racers Chuck Crossland and Edwin Abd wrapped up their season in the 2023 Nor Cal Rock Racing series, billed as “The most extreme short course racing on the west coast,” taking first and second in their classes in the series, respectively. Crossland also finished first in class at the final race of the season.

“Atturo’s off-road tires have always been deeply rooted in racing, and we look at it in the development process of nearly every tire in our popular ‘Trail Blade’ lineup,” Joe Gomez, marketing manager for Atturo Tire Corp, said. “It’s not enough to simply make good-looking tires; they have to perform as well, especially in the off-road space.”

Atturo said its Trail Blade family of tires is available now, with many popular sizes in stock and ready to ship.

People

Chapel Hill Tire Appoints New Director of Training

Mike Storey has 21 ASE certifications to his name.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mike Storey

Chapel Hill Tire appointed Mike Storey as the director of training for all of its locations. With his experience and 21 ASE certifications to his name, the company said Storey is the ideal candidate to lead this endeavor.

For technicians aspiring to achieve an ASE Master's certification, Storey will provide guidance through each phase of the testing process. The master's certification comprises eight distinct areas, each with its own examination. With his expertise, Chapel Hill Tire said its technicians will receive comprehensive support on their journey to mastery.

