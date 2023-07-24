Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

Atturo Tire secured a class championship and second-place finish in a recently completed racing series. Off-road racers Chuck Crossland and Edwin Abd wrapped up their season in the 2023 Nor Cal Rock Racing series, billed as “The most extreme short course racing on the west coast,” taking first and second in their classes in the series, respectively. Crossland also finished first in class at the final race of the season.

“Atturo’s off-road tires have always been deeply rooted in racing, and we look at it in the development process of nearly every tire in our popular ‘Trail Blade’ lineup,” Joe Gomez, marketing manager for Atturo Tire Corp, said. “It’s not enough to simply make good-looking tires; they have to perform as well, especially in the off-road space.”

Atturo said its Trail Blade family of tires is available now, with many popular sizes in stock and ready to ship.