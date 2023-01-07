 Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program

Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program

Atturo Tire announced the introduction of an expansive and competitive motorsports contingency program. The company said the introduction of this program will further expand Atturo Tires’ commitment and support to racing teams in the off-road racing community.

“Atturo has a long history of utilizing motorsports to prove the durability, performance and quality of our products to consumers,” said Michael Mathis, president of Atturo Tire. “It was only right to develop a contingency program that helps to support these racers in the same way they have supported us throughout our motorsports endeavors.”

Atturo Tire said its deep catalog of race-proven offerings are available to both consumers and racers alike, providing all customers with the peace of mind that they are getting a product that holds up in harsh conditions.

The company said the new contingency program features payouts of up to $2,500 for the premier off-road series such as Score, Best in The Desert and Ultra4. Atturo said it also plans to offer payouts of up to $1,000 for regional series such as Great American Short Course, Mid-America Outdoors and Nor-Cal Rock Racing.

