 Atturo Tire secures Cubs Radio sponsorship for 2024 season

Atturo Tire secures Cubs Radio sponsorship for 2024 season

In addition to the in-game sponsorship of stolen bases, Atturo will run audio commercials during game day broadcasts throughout the season.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Cubs-Atturo-sponsorship

Atturo Tire has joined with Cubs Radio to reach the Midwest baseball audience. For the entire 2024 Major League Baseball season, Atturo Tire said it will be mentioned in game as the sponsor each time the Cubs steal a base. In addition to the in-game sponsorship of stolen bases, Atturo will run audio commercials during game day broadcasts throughout the season.

“Atturo is Chicago’s hometown tire company. We added this sponsorship to promote the Atturo brand to the entire Cubs listening audience so they can learn more about our great tires,” Atturo’s Midwest territory manager, Sergio Flores, said. “This is another way that Atturo supports our local dealers to build consumer demand through increased brand awareness.”

Chicago Cubs games are broadcast in Chicago on 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) and across the Cubs Radio Network covering Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota as well as streaming through the Audacy and MLB apps.

