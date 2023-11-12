 ATD Launches New Website

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

ATD Launches New Website

According to ATD, the new ATD.com will provide resources and educational information to tire dealers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ATD-New-Website

ATD announced it launched a new website that features insightful content for tire dealers. According to ATD, the new ATD.com will provide resources and educational information about: 

Related Articles
  • Data & insights about the automotive aftermarket and replacement tire industries;
  • Solutions to help tire dealers grow their business and prepare for the future;
  • Industry trends;
  • How to serve the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

Designed with both tire dealers and manufacturers in mind, ATD said this website enables customers to navigate the road ahead.

You May Also Like

Raybestos R-Line+ Rotor
Robert-Mathis-Bartec
SimpleScore_SimpleTire
PRT-32-new-products
News

Yokohama Tire Partners with Outdoor Recreation Nonprofit

Yokohama has partnered with “Tread Lightly!” to promote stewardship and education around responsible outdoor recreation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Yokohama Tire is now an official partner of Tread Lightly!, the U.S.-based nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs, the company said.

“We’ve been a huge participant of off-road activities via motorsports and our Geolandar line of tires,” Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing, said. “That’s why Tread Lightly!’s staunch belief in ‘Protecting the Fun’ completely aligns with our values."

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hunter Rolls Out HawkEye XL at Five Love’s Locations

Hunter’s Hawkeye XL alignment system will handle vehicles from Class 8 trailers to passenger cars at five Love’s locations.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Hawkeye-XL
Fountain Tire Leadership Inducted to Northern Alberta Business HOF

Brent Hesje was recognized for his leadership and community impact, emphasizing the power of partnership and mentorship at Fountain Tire.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain Tire_Hesje
ATEQ TPMS Tools Promotes Joshua Holmes and Renan Ludscher

Holmes and Ludscher took on new roles, contributing to ATEQ’s TPMS software development as database manager and IT specialist, respectively.

By Christian Hinton
ATEQ combo
California Tire Dealers Association Discusses Members-Only Online Consumer Marketplace

CTDA’s recent meetings emphasized business strategies and showcased an upcoming members-only online marketplace.

By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Sacramento-Area-Meeting

Other Posts

Tyrexpo Asia 2024 Exhibition Set for Bangkok in May

The event anticipates over 4,000 attendees from 60 countries.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Adds Chris Forsberg to Off-Road Team

Yokohama added drift champion Chris Forsberg to its off-road racing team, which will compete on Geolandar tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-NORRA-team
BMW M4 GT3 Wins Nürburgring Series on Yokohama Advan Tires

The Walkenhorst Motorsport #34 BMW raced on Yokohama’s Advan A005 and A006 tires to capture the NLS Speed Trophy.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Advan-NLS
VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

Following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, VIP Tires & Service initiated a fund to donate $10 per tire sale to affected families.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock