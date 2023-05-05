 ATD Named One of Charlotte's Best Companies in 2023

American Tire Distributors credited its "connected culture" for earning the local recognition.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
award-stock

American Tire Distributors (ATD) was named one of Charlotte’s 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). ATD is one of four companies and organizations from the Charlotte metropolitan area that has been recognized as a leader in employment standards.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this distinction as one of the Best and Brightest companies in Charlotte,” said Rebecca Sinclair, ATD chief people and corporate affairs officer. “We have been working vigorously to create and encourage an environment that focuses on our people-first culture, and we will continue to strive to be a top destination for top talent.”

Companies and organizations that are nominated for this distinction are evaluated by an independent research firm on how they operate in certain categories, such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention, among others, ATD said. The program compares organizations on regional data of company performance, as well as a national standard of commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment.

ATD said it has created a “connected culture” that fosters an environment of knowledge and empowerment to put its people first and establish a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported.

NABR has been conducting the Best and Brightest competitions for more than 20 years to recognize companies that deliver exceptional HR practices and an above-and-beyond commitment to their employees. This is the second consecutive year that ATD has received this award.

Anyline Launches Mobile Commercial Tire Tread Scanner

Using computer vision and AI, the software works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured, and the app does the rest of the work.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Anyline commercial tire tread scanner

Anyline launched a Commercial Tire Tread Scanner that it said can be used on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The scanning solution allows fleet operators to improve tire performance and longevity, ensure driver safety and reduce vehicle inspection time, Anyline said.

Using computer vision and AI, Anyline’s Commercial Tire Tread Scanner works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured, and the app will create a digital model of the tire. Fleet operators, tire technicians and drivers can now quickly and easily scan tread depth and tire sidewall information, resulting in accurate and more consistent data. Tire data is recorded digitally and shared across the organization as needed. As a result, fleet companies gain instant visibility into the tire health of each vehicle, allowing operators to connect tread health to individual VINs or license plates, which can also be recorded digitally by Anyline.

Read Full Article

