Astro Tires adds 500+ SKUs to portfolio in 2024

Astro Tires, established in 1995 by Tire Group International, is expanding its product offerings. This year, the brand has added 582 SKUs to its portfolio, and the Astro Tires program now boasts a total of 1,364 SKUs. Astro Tires broadened its product range across various segments, including radial AG and radial IND, bias AG, implement, lawn and garden, golf, flotation, OTR and industrial tires.

All SKU’s are mixable into a single container, including tubes and flaps, the company said. The brand is also set to introduce a range of ATV tires with production slated to commence in July. Additionally, the farm radial line is undergoing significant expansion.

“We are finally in a position to focus Astro Tires into the USA market; we have expanded our size offering and increased production output so that we now can supply top quality products consistently and on time. We are excited about the opportunity to showcase what Astro is all about in the North American market”, Dominick Montouri, chief strategy officer, Tire Group International, said.