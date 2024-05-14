 Ascot Supply Corp. promotes Mark Paquette to vice president

People

Ascot Supply Corp. promotes Mark Paquette to vice president

Paquette will work under the direction of current President David Kessler and officially begin his new role on June 3.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Mark-Paquette-Ascot-Supply

Ascot Supply Corporation, based in Newnan, Georgia, has selected Mark Paquette for the newly created position of vice president. In this position, Ascot Supply said Paquette will oversee the growth of the company’s products, corporate profitability, manage marketing and advertising and assume many other responsibilities.

He will work under the direction of current President David Kessler and officially begin his new role on June 3. Paquette joined the tire and automotive industry in the early 1980s at his father’s tire shop, and his contributions to Mohawk Rubber Sales were instrumental in the company’s growth and eventual sale to Myers Tire Supply in 2021, according to Ascot Supply. Paquette eventually was given a promotion to the role of director of operations at Myers Tire Supply.

News

