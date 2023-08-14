 Ascenso Tires North America Welcomes New Board Member

Ascenso Tires North America Welcomes New Board Member

Dhaval Nanavati, deputy CEO of parent company Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited, has joined the board.

Ascenso Tires North America (ATNA) announced Dhaval Nanavati, deputy CEO of parent company Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL), has joined the board of Ascenso Tires North America.

According to Ascenso, Dhaval is a veteran of the North American and international off-highway tire market, with experience from his most recent position in leading a major tire company in the agriculture and construction tire markets.

“Dhaval’s leadership qualities and associations within the tire industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the Ascenso brand,” Marty Bezbatchenko, president of ATNA, said. “Together, with the experience of the ATNA team, this will further accelerate the growth of Ascenso in the North American market.”

