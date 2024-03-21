 Ascenso Tires adds new OEM sales manager

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Ascenso Tires adds new OEM sales manager

Ascenso said Douglas Duesing has more than ten years of experience working in agriculture, construction and mining OEMs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Ascenso-Douglas-Duesing-1400

Ascenso Tires has introduced Douglas Duesing as a new OEM sales manager in the North American market. According to the company, he has more than ten years of experience working in agriculture, construction and mining OEMs. Douglas will be fully focused on OE1 and OE2 accounts in North America, Ascenso said.

Related Articles

“As consolidation continues to take place in the marketplace, we see an increased demand from the OEMs for a high-quality value brand such as Ascenso,” Olivier Hubrecht, president of global OEM for Ascenso Tires saod. “We are therefore adding more OEM experts to the Global OEM team to answer to that need. Douglas has a proven track record and is the right fit to support our strong growth.”

Ascenso said it caters to the needs of the global agriculture, industrial & construction, earth mover, material handling and agroforestry segments. Since starting operations in 2020, Ascenso tires are in over 100 countries across the globe with more than 700 SKUs.

You May Also Like

YRC-combo-1400
BKT-surgical-equipment-donation-1400
Daytona-200-Hero-Image-1400
News

CMA, DoubleCoin to showcase FR610 long haul steer tires at MATS

Company representatives will be on-site to answer questions, schedule meetings and coordinate a raffle of outdoor sporting equipment in booth #11140.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
CMA-FR610-tire

CMA and Double Coin will participate at this year’s Mid-America Trucking Show, from March 21-23 in Louisville, KY. Double Coin said it will showcase tires, including the FR610, the latest SmartWay Verified long haul steer tire in its lineup.

"We recognize the independent operator as an important part of Double Coin’s customer base,” Aaron Murphy, senior vice president at Double Coin, said. "Our presence at MATS reaffirms our unwavering dedication to serving this market segment, ensuring innovation, quality and utmost customer satisfaction.”

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Kal Tire names new president

Corey Parks joined Kal Tire in September 2023 as a member of the senior management team.

By Christian Hinton
Kal-Tire-Corey-Parks
McCarthy Tire Service promotes new VP of human resources

Ann Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Ann-Sadusky--1400
SRNA promotes new director of OE for four-wheel and two-wheel businesses

He’s been with SRNA since Feb. 2013, focusing his time on motorcycle OE throughout the entirety of his tenure.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Rick-Zimmerman
GRI appoints Barry Guildford as global commercial director

As the GCD, Guilford will lead the global sales and marketing organization of GRI.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Barry-Guildford

Other Posts

Continental introduces digital tool to check truck tire health

Continental said it’s allowing fleets and truck drivers to test the system for free and users can configure up to five vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_conticonnect_lite
Turbo Wholesale Tires launches new associate dealer program during dealer conference

The single-day event highlighted Turbo’s proprietary, Lexani, Lionhart and Rolling Big Power (RBP) tire brands.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-meeting
McCarthy Tire hosts leadership meeting

The event brought together representatives from sales, store managers, regional leaders, corporate department heads and executives.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-leadership-meeting
Apollo Tires debuts marketing campaign for longhaul truck tires at TMC

This campaign comes one year after Apollo Tires debuted its long-haul truck tire range at the TMC Expo.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Smart-Tires-campaign