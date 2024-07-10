Apollo Tyres launches Vredestein Ultrac Pro UUHP summer tire

Apollo Tyres released the Vredestein Ultrac Pro UUHP summer tire. Developed by the company’s global R&D team based in the Netherlands, the Vredestein Ultrac Pro, compared to its predecessor, the Ultrac Vorti+, includes a 13% reduction in weight across identical dimensions, translating to 1.7kg lighter in the 245/45R18 100Y XL size. Apollo said this weight reduction enhances steering response, acceleration, and braking performance.

This weight reduction was made possible through the introduction of a mono-ply construction and the optimization of rubber compounds, Apollo said. The Ultrac Pro has a uniform distribution of force across the contact patch, ensuring grip at high speeds without compromising durability or comfort. Additionally, the tire’s expanded flexing zone maximizes comfort while preserving stability, according to Apollo.

Its reduced weight also significantly diminishes the energy required for production and transportation, Apollo said. Introducing several features, including sizes tested for “Wet Grip in Worn State” and an optimized footprint with enhanced longitudinal grooves.

The Vredestein Ultrac Pro is launching with a range of sizes from 18- to 24-in., and caters to a diverse array of vehicles, from sports cars to SUVs. Moreover, the Ultrac Pro is EV-Ready, designed to extend the range of electric vehicles with its label-class upgrade in rolling resistance, Apollo said. Engineered to accommodate heavier vehicles, all Ultrac Pro tires will come with a (Y) speed rating with XL.

To celebrate the launch of the Ultrac Pro, Apollo Tyres said it is partnering with luxury tuner Platinum Motorsport. This collaboration involved working with Urban Automotive to create a bespoke $306,000 Range Rover L460, customized to exact specifications, Apollo said.

Apollo Tyres introduced 45 sizes in May and will release an additional 55 sizes in 2025. By 2025, the Ultrac Pro will offer 100 sizes, ensuring compatibility with most premium sports vehicles, including the Lamborghini Urus, the manufacturer said.