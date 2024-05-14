 Apollo Tyres commissions new tulip variant for 15th anniversary of Vredestein acquisition

Apollo Tyres commissions new tulip variant for 15th anniversary of Vredestein acquisition

The "Kanwar Tulip" has purple petals, which Apollo executives say echo the primary hue of the Apollo Tyres logo.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
apollo-tyres-tulip-variant-vredestein

Apollo Tyres commissioned a new variant of tulip, a plant closely associated with the Netherlands, to mark the 15th anniversary of the company’s acquisition of Vredestein, as well as the recent 115th anniversary of the formation of the Dutch tire brand.

Named in tribute to the Kanwar family, which founded and owns Apollo Tyres, the “Kanwar Tulip” has purple petals, which echo the primary hue of the Apollo Tyres logo, the company said. A bouquet of Kanwar Tulips was presented to Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar and Vice Chairman and Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar during their visit to Amsterdam.

Vredestein was founded in 1908 to design and manufacture bicycle tires in Loosduinen in the Netherlands; The company diversified into the production of car tires in 1912.

In 1952, the company opened its Enschede factory in the Twente region in the eastern Netherlands, which has continued to produce a range of summer, winter and all-season passenger car tires. The facility enabled Vredestein to launch the first Quatrac all-season tire in 1991.

Since the acquisition of Vredestein in 2009, Apollo Tyres said it has continued to invest in its European R&D and European production capabilities.

“Since 2009, we have seen the Vredestein brand go from strength to strength, and we are honored to be a part of its continued success story,” Benoit Rivallant, president of Apollo Tyres Europe said. “Although very much still routed in its Dutch heritage, the brand is now recognized globally for its variety of industry-leading tires for cars, trucks, agricultural machinery and bicycles; it has been instrumental to the development of Apollo Tyres in Europe.”

Since acquiring Vredestein, Apollo Tyres said it has overseen a number of significant product developments and projects. In 2014, it launched the Vredestein Wintrac Xtreme S, expanding the Vredestein brand’s winter tire portfolio. In the same year, the company invested in the Enschede manufacturing plant to increase production capacity and meet growing demand in Europe. In 2015, Apollo Tyres expanded its agricultural product line with the launch of the Traxion Harvest, and with new variants of the Traxion Versa and Endurion.

2017 marked the opening of Apollo Tyres’ new state-of-the-art production facility in Hungary which, alongside the Enschede plant in the Netherlands, is responsible for Europe’s first dedicated all-season EV tire, the Quatrac Pro EV, and the recently launched Ultrac Pro ultra-ultra-high-performance (UUHP) summer tire.

News

Forty-one percent of drivers got a flat tire in the last 12 months

Over a quarter (28%) of drivers opted to change the flat themselves, and 24% called roadside assistance. 

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Stock-flat-tire-hankook

Hankook Tire’s latest Gauge Index recently found that 41% of drivers have experienced a flat tire or tire blowout in the last 12 months. Another 29% have discovered a puncture or leak. The Gauge Index found that one-third (32%) of drivers who experienced a flat tire in the last year said the primary cause was a nail, which was the No. 1 culprit. 

Read Full Article

