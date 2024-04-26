Apollo Tyres adds five sizes to its Terra Pro construction range

Apollo Tyres has added five new size options to its Apollo Terra Pro range, providing an even wider range of construction equipment, such as telescopic handlers, compact loaders and backhoe loaders. The Terra Pro series will now be offered in the following new sizes: 340/80R20 Terra Pro 1044; 365/80R20 Terra Pro 1045; 405/70R24 Terra Pro 1045; 500/70R24 Terra Pro 1044; and 500/70R24 Terra Pro 1045.

According to Apollo, all Terra Pro tires feature a steel belt and a tie bar, making the tires stable during loading and lifting. A sidewall protector and special cut and crack-resistant compound guarantee robustness while working in mud or on debris, the company said.

The typical industrial traction pattern of the Terra Pro 1044 ensures traction on soft underfoot conditions like mud, Apollo said. The company said the wide and V-shape ending of the lug in the center part of the tread further improves stability whilst supporting a uniform wear pattern.

As for the Terra Pro 1045, it features a symmetrical tread consisting of alternating hexagons. Apollo said this design optimizes stability in all directions, even on slopes. The hexagons are designed for even patterns of wear and high levels of durability, especially while turning and maneuvering with heavy loads. The symmetrical design delivers balanced traction while driving forward and backward, the company said.