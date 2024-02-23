Apollo Tyres introduces new recycling initiative

Apollo Tyres introduced the ‘Pledge Your Tyres’ initiative at the Bharat Mobility Expo, in New Delhi, India. The company said it will repurpose the pledged, used tires and use the recycled rubber crumb to create football pitches for the underprivileged.

Apollo Tyres said it has been working towards this sustainable model to create access to sports and fitness and has multiple artificial football (soccer) pitches across the country that have been created using 100% repurposed rubber from its own tires. The first such pitch was inaugurated near the North Stand of the Old Trafford in Manchester, home of Apollo Tyres’ partner Manchester United Football Club.

At the Bharat Mobility Expo, Apollo said it saw hundreds of visitors registering for the cause, which will continue at select sales counters of Apollo Tyres across the country. The pledged tires can be submitted at the nearest Apollo Tyres outlet or dealership; the company said it will recognize the people who donate their used tires by putting their names at the ‘Turf Wall of Fame’ at the pitch.

At the Bharat Mobility Expo, Apollo said it saw hundreds of visitors registering for the cause, which will continue at select sales counters of Apollo Tyres across the country.

“By making this pledge, we strive to demonstrate that sports and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” said Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres. “Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond the football pitch, inspiring a positive change in the way we approach community development and environmental stewardship. I would like to invite everyone to join us in this journey towards a greener, more inclusive future.”