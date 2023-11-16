Apollo Tyres to Rebuild Netherlands Warehouse

Apollo Tyres announced its primary tire warehouse in Enschede, the Netherlands, is to be partially rebuilt to improve operational efficiency and reduce its environmental impact. Scheduled to reopen in February 2025, the 25,000 m2 (approx. 269,097 sq. ft.) warehouse will be redeveloped on the existing site by Heylen Warehouses, a private logistics and semi-industrial real estate company.

The existing facility handles goods for Apollo Tyres’ two main product brands – Apollo Tyres (for trucks, buses and off-highway vehicles) and Vredestein (for passenger cars) – and has been in continuous use since 1947. The site currently handles the storage and distribution of over five million tyres per year.

The 269,097 sq. ft. of the current warehouse, known locally as the “VDC” warehouse, will be demolished on Dec. 1, 2023 and rebuilt with solar panels on the roof to provide renewable energy to the facility, reducing Apollo Tyres’ dependence on power from the grid, the company said.

Located next to de Hoeveler, the new Enschede warehouse will feature “a modern new design,” the company says. As part of the rebuild, Apollo Tyres also said it signed a new long-term lease agreement with Heylen Warehouses.