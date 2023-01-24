 Apollo Tyres opens 'Digital Innovation Centre' in India

By Christian Hinton

In partnership with the Telangana Government, Apollo Tyres announced the launch of a digital innovation centre in Hyderabad, India. The MoU signing and exchange occurred after a meeting between the two parties during the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos. This is the second digital innovation centre for Apollo Tyres, with the first one being in London.

As part of the company’s digital strategy to implement Industry 4.0, the digital innovation centre will use new-age technologies like IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA) and blockchain to help develop and deliver new business models and market leading customer service. The DIC will drive significant efficiency gains and agility in the company’s supply chain, in addition to transforming manufacturing efficiencies and helping achieve sustainability goals.

Apollo Tyres has tied up with global digital leaders and leading universities and respective governments to develop strategic digital applications at these digital innovation centres in Hyderabad and London.

