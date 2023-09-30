 Apollo Tyres to Sponsor FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Apollo Tyres to Sponsor FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Vredestein branding will be featured across 26 races in the 2023/24 FIS World Cup ski season.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AT-FIS-2023

Apollo Tyres signed a new three-year agreement to sponsor the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, using the annual showcase of alpine skiing talent to raise global awareness of the Vredestein winter and all-season premium tire ranges.

Related Articles

The annual FIS Alpine Ski World Cup is widely considered the premier competition for alpine ski racing outside the Winter Olympics. Held each season from October to March, the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup will take place on iconic slopes mainly across Europe and North America.

During the 2023/24 season, Vredestein branding will be present across 26 races in a number of positions. This includes at the start line, along the course, at the cascade, finish area or on all competition numbers, depending on the specific event.

The Vredestein Wintrac and Wintrac Pro winter tire ranges offer all-weather performance with impressive levels of handling and stopping power on snow and ice, the company said. Designed and manufactured in Europe, Vredestein said these tires feature advanced compounds and tread patterns that ensures the best possible traction in the most challenging conditions.

You May Also Like

Coats-6330
EV SEMA
PRT-NEW-PRODUCTS
OReilley-BrakeBest-Select-Pro
People

Continental Names New Head of Research and Development

Edwin Goudswaard takes over as head of R&D at Continental Tires, succeeding Dr. Boris Mergell.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
conti Edwin Goudswaard

Edwin Goudswaard is now officially serving as the head of research and development at Continental Tires. He succeeds Dr. Boris Mergell who took over as head of the user experience business area at Continental Automotive, also on September 1, 2023.

Goudswaard began his career at Continental in 2006, shortly after completing his mechanical engineering studies, the company said. Following an international R&D trainee program, he worked in virtual development and product development for original equipment tires. Between 2013 and 2021, Goudswaard assumed various management roles in R&D and in the production facilities for two-wheeler and passenger car tires in Europe and Asia. In 2021, he was appointed head of the two-wheel tire business area. He was most recently responsible for Continental’s global research and development activities in the passenger car tire replacement business.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CTDA to Host Area Meetings for California Tire Dealers

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold meetings in Sacramento and Pleasanton for education and networking.

By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Meeting
Maxxis Team Secures W.E.ROCK Grand Nationals Titles

Team SubZero’s Landen and Gunner Brown topped the podium in their respective classes.

By Christian Hinton
Maxxis-racing
Point S Reports on Master Shop Program

Point S said its Master Shop program yielded a $165K average profit boost for participating locations in first year.

By Christian Hinton
Master-Shop_Logo
Atlantic Tire Founder Anthony Blackman Dies

The two-time Tire Review Top Shop winner was dedicated to his craft from a young age, and was known for being extremely generous when it came to giving back.

By Christian Hinton
Anthony-Blackman-1400

Other Posts

Classic and Antique Tire Distributor John Kelsey Dies

John Lester Kelsey, founder of antique and classic tire distributor Kelsey Tire and 2009 inductee into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame, died.

By David Sickels
Kelsey_John
Michelin prevails in IP lawsuit over Chinese KO2 imitation

A Canadian court awarded damages to Michelin over Wideway’s infringement of BFGoodrich tread IP.

By Christian Hinton
Lawyer-stock
OTC Debuts BT12, BT30 Heavy-Duty Bottle Jacks

OTC’s new heavy-duty bottle jacks provide 12 and 30 ton capacities for lifting on the road or job site.

By Christian Hinton
OTC-12ton-30ton-combo
VIP Tires Donates Nearly $3,000 to Marshfield School Committee

VIP Tire’s “Oil Changes for Education” program raises funds for local schools.

By Christian Hinton
VIP-Tires-Marshfield-Donation