Apollo Tires (US) is recalling up to 194 Vredestein Hitrac, Quatrac and Quatrac Pro+ tires. A contaminated compound may cause the steel belts to separate which can lead to loss of vehicle control, potentially causing a crash, according to NHTSA. Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed in May.

Owners may contact Apollo Tires customer service at 1-877-2340-867 or [email protected].