Apollo Tires US opens new Atlanta, GA office

News

Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Neeraj Kanwar, led the inauguration of the company’s new office in Atlanta’s King & Queen building.

Apollo-Abhishek-Bisht

Apollo Tires US recently opened its new office in Atlanta. The company said this new office stands as the operational heart of the North American activities. Apollo Vice Chairman & Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar led the inauguration of the company’s new office in Atlanta’s King & Queen building.

“The opening of our new office in the iconic King & Queen building is not just a new address for us; it’s a beacon of our aspirations and a testament to our commitment to excellence,” Kanwar said. “As we continue to grow and serve our North American customers, we are reminded that every milestone like this is a step towards realizing our vision of being a leader in the tire industry, driven by innovation and customer satisfaction.”

