Apollo Tires debuts marketing campaign for longhaul truck tires at TMC

Apollo Tires US debuted a new integrated marketing campaign titled ‘Smart Tires for Not Smart Roads’ at the TMC Expo in New Orleans, LA from March 4-7. This campaign comes a year after Apollo Tires debuted its long-haul truck tire range at the TMC Expo.

The campaign was shot in California City and Lake Tahoe, CA and begins by showcasing a variety of road conditions that long-haul truck drivers are no stranger to, including potholes, cracked roads and roads covered in snow and rain and how Apollo long-haul “smart tires” stand up to any test, the company said.

Every Apollo truck and bus tire is produced at one of Apollo’s global manufacturing facilities. Apollo Tires also offers a complimentary road hazard warranty on all commercial vehicle tires. In addition to this, Apollo said it offers rapid nationwide delivery, domestic inventory and a 72-month workmanship and material warranty.