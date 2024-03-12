 Apollo Tires showcases longhaul truck tire range at TMC Expo

Commercial Tires

Apollo Tires showcases longhaul truck tire range at TMC Expo

Apollo Tires' steer tire EnduMile LHfront, drive tire EnduMile LHD and trailer tire EnduMile LHT are fully available across the US.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Apollo-Tires-TMC-24

At last year’s TMC Expo in Orlando, FL, Apollo Tires debuted its longhaul truck tire range. This year, Apollo Tires returned to the Expo in New Orleans to celebrate its first year in the market, with the full tire range now available to commercial fleets and independent operators. The full Apollo Tires lineup covers a majority of the commercial truck tire market with over 40 SKUs, Apollo said.

“Our steer tire EnduMile LHfront, drive tire EnduMile LHD and trailer tire EnduMile LHT are now fully available to customers across the United States,” Laurence Bennett, AVP, commercial vehicles, said. “Years of market research, product development and on-road field testing here in the United States have led to this moment where we can deliver a complete longhaul tire range for customers.”

Apollo Tires offers a complimentary road hazard warranty on all commercial vehicle tires. In addition to that, it said it offers nationwide delivery, domestic inventory and a 72-month workmanship and material warranty.

