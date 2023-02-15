Apollo Develops Concept Tire with 75% Sustainable Materials

Apollo Tyres recently developed concept tires with 75% sustainable materials. According to the manufacturer, the concept Ag tires contain 75% sustainable materials and have nine featured compounding ingredients in different components. This includes recycled rubber, sustainable carbon black from end-of-life tires, bio-based oil, recycled nylon and bead wire processed with higher recycled content.

“This is a big milestone in the sustainability journey of Apollo Tyres,” said P K Mohamed, chief advisor of research and development at Apollo Tyres. “Being the early movers in this space, especially in India, and with investments in R&D and manufacturing towards achieving the 40% sustainable material target by 2030, we have been able to develop this tire with 75% sustainable materials, which is now being tested extensively before being commercialized.”