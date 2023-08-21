 Anyline Appoints its First Chairperson of the Board

Petra Preining becomes Anyline's inaugural and independent chairperson.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Petra Preining Anyline

Anyline appointed Petra Preining as its first chairperson of the board. Preining will lead the board and ensure as an independent chairperson that Anyline pursues a future-proof strategy to continue to grow the company, Anyline says.

“Anyline is at an exciting stage in its development with an established customer base and singular focus providing value to automotive aftermarket businesses,” Preining said. “I am honored to lead the board of such an innovative Austrian technology company that is making a global impact with its mobile data capture and insights solutions.”

Preining currently serves as the CFO at AT&S, a listed global manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates from Austria. Petra Preining has a master’s degree in business administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

