Anyline grows annually recurring revenue by 40% in 2023

Anyline shared that it achieved 40% annually recurring revenue (ARR) growth in 2023 with a net dollar retention rate of 125%. ARR is a metric that shows the money that comes in every year for the life of a subscription, while a net dollar retention rate measures the share of the current ARR linked to the customer base that was active in the previous period. According to Anyline, its growth was achieved “due to robust market penetration across multiple geographic regions – mostly balanced across the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.”

“It was a year of both challenges and triumphs,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and founder of Anyline. “As we celebrated a decade in business in 2023, we faced the task of laying the groundwork for another decade of rapid expansion and a shift in strategy towards profitability. I’m immensely proud of our accomplishments.”

According to Anyline, other 2023 milestones include:

Its 10-year anniversary;

Delivered a tire tread scanner on mobile devices for passenger and commercial tires;

Launched a one-shot tire sidewall scanner;

Launched an analytics platform, Anyline Insights, for scanned data and other features and services;

Secured $2.87 million in research and development funding over three years for its Closed Loop Training project for AI-based data capture;

Now holds five unique and proprietary patents protecting market-leading AI technology to capture and train data;

Opened an office in India – now with three offices covering APAC, EU and US;

New projects include Continental, TireHub, AutoSavvy, Treads and UMS.

“The framework of people, capital, systems and intellectual property that we put in place at Anyline in 2023 will help us achieve our goals in 2024 and beyond,” Kinigadner said. “The need to digitalize manual, analog operations in fleet management, tire retail and automotive servicing is very real and we are well positioned to help customers evolve with the IT systems they have in place, saving them time and money and growing their businesses.”