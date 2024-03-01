 Anyline grows annually recurring revenue by 40% in 2023

According to Anyline, its growth was achieved due to robust market penetration across multiple geographic regions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Anyline-tread-depth

Anyline shared that it achieved 40% annually recurring revenue (ARR) growth in 2023 with a net dollar retention rate of 125%. ARR is a metric that shows the money that comes in every year for the life of a subscription, while a net dollar retention rate measures the share of the current ARR linked to the customer base that was active in the previous period. According to Anyline, its growth was achieved “due to robust market penetration across multiple geographic regions – mostly balanced across the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.”

“It was a year of both challenges and triumphs,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and founder of Anyline. “As we celebrated a decade in business in 2023, we faced the task of laying the groundwork for another decade of rapid expansion and a shift in strategy towards profitability. I’m immensely proud of our accomplishments.”

According to Anyline, other 2023 milestones include:

  • Its 10-year anniversary;
  • Delivered a tire tread scanner on mobile devices for passenger and commercial tires;
  • Launched a one-shot tire sidewall scanner;
  • Launched an analytics platform, Anyline Insights, for scanned data and other features and services;
  • Secured $2.87 million in research and development funding over three years for its Closed Loop Training project for AI-based data capture;
  • Now holds five unique and proprietary patents protecting market-leading AI technology to capture and train data;
  • Opened an office in India – now with three offices covering APAC, EU and US;
  • New projects include Continental, TireHub, AutoSavvy, Treads and UMS.

“The framework of people, capital, systems and intellectual property that we put in place at Anyline in 2023 will help us achieve our goals in 2024 and beyond,” Kinigadner said. “The need to digitalize manual, analog operations in fleet management, tire retail and automotive servicing is very real and we are well positioned to help customers evolve with the IT systems they have in place, saving them time and money and growing their businesses.”

News

Yokohama Rubber reveals three-year management plan to achieve ‘hockey stick’ sales growth by 2027

The company said it will implement production strategies based on a motto of “low cost, speedy development of quality products.”

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Rubber-2026

Yokohama Rubber revealed its new medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2026 (YX2026). The new plan will be implemented over the next three years, 2024–2026, as the successor to Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023).

Under YX2026, Yokohama Rubber said it will further advance the exploitation of the strengths of its existing businesses and the exploration of new value. Management will resolutely implement the growth strategies established in each business as it aims to achieve “Hockey Stick Growth” during YX2026 to fiscal 2027, the company said. Management’s targets for fiscal 2026, the final year of YX2026, are sales revenue of ¥1,150 billion (approx. $7.7 billion), business profit of ¥130 billion (approx. $865 million), a business profit margin of 11%, and ROE (return on equity) of more than 10%.

Read Full Article

