Amsoil Releases New Lines of Specialized Motor Oil

Amsoil's new synthetic motor oil lines include high-mileage and hybrid options, as well as a rework to its extended-life line.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AMSOIL new motor oil

Amsoil unveiled two new lines of synthetic lubricants, 100% synthetic high-mileage and synthetic hybrid motor oil, and reworked an existing line for extended-life vehicles.

100% Synthetic High-Mileage Motor Oil – Amsoil said its new 100% synthetic high-mileage motor oil is engineered for vehicles with over 75,000 miles. Formulated with detergency and seal conditioners to help remove deposit buildup and restore performance, the company said it cleans and protects engines against oil breakdown and leaks for up to 12,000 miles or one year. Amsoil said its 100% synthetic high-mileage motor oil is available in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30 and 10W-30 viscosities. 

100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil – Amsoil’s new 100% synthetic hybrid motor oil is built to combat issues common to HEV and PHEV vehicles, including infrequent engine use and increased stop/start activity, the company said. It is available in 0W-16 and 0W-20 viscosities.

Extended-Life 100% Synthetic Motor Oil – Amsoil extended-life 100% synthetic motor oil features a proprietary blend of synthetic base oils and an additive package. According to the company, a boosted additive package neutralizes acids and resists sludge, corrosion and carbon deposits to guard advanced engines and promote longevity. Amsoil extended-life 100% synthetic motor oil is available in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30 and 10W-40 viscosities.

