 AMN Drivetime with Schwartz Advisors' Rick Schwartz

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime with Schwartz Advisors’ Rick Schwartz

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Rick delves into trends in M&A in the macroeconomy and the automotive aftermarket.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff

The Schwartz name is synonymous with the automotive aftermarket. It started with Mort Schwartz, an engineer by training who served as chairman and CEO of four different automotive aftermarket companies from the 60s to the 90s. Mort’s service to the aftermarket, including as a member and chair of various aftermarket committees, spans more than 40 years, and now his son, Rick, is following in his footsteps to make the Schwartz name a leader in M&A advising and business growth strategies in the industry.

Related Articles

Rick received his MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business, and while his father grew and ran companies in the aftermarket, Rick’s career spans multiple industries working in management positions for the likes of Macy’s, Nestle and The Upper Deck Company early in his career. He gained C-suite level experience as the COO of a health and fitness company before joining forces with his dad to create Schwartz Advisors, an M&A and growth consultant for companies in the automotive aftermarket.

In some ways, we sat around the dinner table one day and my dad said, I’ve got an idea. What do you think about this?” Rick explains. “One of [his goals was] to start a company that would be an advisor to the industry. That’s a company that didn’t exist when [he] owned his WDs. At the time I was running a company in San Diego1, and he knew that I wanted to do something more entrepreneurial and something that touched on the private equity world. He wanted to see something that could really provide value to the industry.”

In 2006, Schwartz Advisors was born, and since then, the firm has added 12 industry experts from different segments to consult on various deals and strategies. In this episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by AISIN, Rick delves into:

  • The reasons why he initially studied international relations (1:00);
  • Lessons he learned from working at large companies in different industries early in his career (1:44);
  • How Schwartz Advisors was born (2:54);
  • The breadth and depth of Schwartz Advisors’ expertise (4:02);
  • Trends in M&A in the macroeconomy and the automotive aftermarket (8:02);
  • The types of business that are a good fit for the “buy-side” and “sell-side” of acquisitions (10:22);
  • Lessons Rick learned from his father, Mort (12:42);
  • Rapid Fire questions (14:18).

 AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN. Find more episodes here.

You May Also Like

Continental-how-long-last
Tire sales in store vs. online
TECH EV repair
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: GSP North America’s Michael Ceritano

Ceritano describes the ways GSP North America has grown and what he feels has been integral to its success.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_-Ceritano

Michael Ceritano‘s resume includes an array of positions from around the aftermarket: marketing manager, car wash consultant, owner of an auto accessory business, aftermarket sales director and now COO. With a career spanning 30-plus years in the automotive aftermarket, Ceritano has used his industry expertise combined with his business savvy and willingness to learn new skills to grow GSP North America‘s business exponentially in the almost six years he’s been with the company.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime with Autologue’s Jim Franco

Franco delves into his thoughts on the market today including technology and EVs.

By Tire Review Staff
FrancoQuickHits
AMN Drivetime with Continental’s Travis Roffler

Learn how Travis’ passion for automotive led to his start in the industry.

By Christian Hinton
Drivetime Continental Travis Roffler
Mann+Hummel’s Daryl Benton on ‘AMN Drivetime’

Benton talks about innovating for the future as the Purolator brand celebrates 100 years.

By Christian Hinton
Drivetime_-Benton-1400x700-1-1000x500
AMN Drivetime Welcomes Industry ‘Lifer’ Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

By Christian Hinton
AMN Drivetime Rick Maxwell

Other Posts

Pay Attention to Tire Tread

We dive into several types of tire treads and how distinctive designs affect the way a tire performs.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-tire-tread
The Lincoln Blackwood’s big service needs: The Road to AAPEX S2E4.2

A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup, and gasket replacements—the Blackwood gets a makeover.

By Tire Review Staff
RTA-S02-E04-part2
Shifting vehicle service gears: The Road to AAPEX S2E4.1

A good project car brings people together. Driving the rare Lincoln Blackwood into Ohio Technical College (OTC) turned heads.

By Tire Review Staff
RTA Season 2 Ep. 4 Pt.1
A rare Lincoln Blackwood means a hunt for rare parts: The Road to AAPEX S2E3

To track down parts, Joe reconnects with a few aftermarket professionals who helped him restore a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham for last year’s Road to AAPEX and scours the digital universe.

By Tire Review Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Episode 3