 AMN Drivetime with Continental’s Travis Roffler

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime with Continental’s Travis Roffler

Learn how Travis' passion for automotive led to his start in the industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

For many in this industry, the automotive aftermarket is in their blood. They grew up in the business, whether it was wrenching in the summers in high school or hanging out with their parents at their place of work. This was the case for Travis Roffler, who has been the director of marketing of Continental Tire the Americas for almost 18 years and is a tire guy through and through.

Related Articles

Growing up, Travis remembers wrenching with his dad in their garage and being fascinated with cars and racing at a young age. Little did he know that after graduating with a marketing degree from Florida State in 1992, his first job would be with Michelin North America as a customer service representative. He worked his way up at Michelin to become the company’s marketing manager. Soon after, he was recruited by Toyo Tire USA to be its director of marketing. Travis credits his following his passion for automotive and the people in the industry for his “blessed” career.

During the holidays in 2021, Travis received a call from a recruiter saying there was an open marketing position for a tire company in the Southeast. Around the same time, he had taken his then 5-year-old son to see his father in Charleston, South Carolina, hundreds of miles from where he and his family lived. Upon returning from that trip, he realized he missed his father, a huge influence on his life, and didn’t want his kids to grow up without knowing him. When he called the recruiter and he told Travis the job was at Continental Tire in Fort Mill, just three hours from Charleston, he knew fate was at work.

Since then, Travis has worked as the director of marketing for Continental Tire and manages a team that is responsible for marketing for both the Continental and General Tire brands, including brand development, programs and promotions, product planning, communications and more.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, hear Travis discuss:

  • How Travis got his start in the industry and his passion for automotive led him to a career (0:29);
  • Key mentors that helped Travis learn the tire business (4:40);
  • Changing moments in Travis’ career, including one that would affect his family (9:00);
  • The meaning of Continental’s new taglines for its Conti and General brands and the process and research Travis and his team did to change them and make them meaningful (14:27);
  • What Travis sees as a few key trends in the tire industry today, from manufacturing to retail (20:54);
  • Travis’ proudest career moment (26:50).

 AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN.

You May Also Like

WT-continental-1400x700
Warranty-Stock
Continental flotation sizes
RwtN25 Profit margins
Video

Kumho Tire Discusses the Solus TA51a, Tire Line Consolidation Strategy

We grill Denlein on details about the TA51a, tire segments the company has its eye on, and how expanded warehousing is expected to help tire dealers in North America.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
WT-kumho-1400x700

Kumho Tire recently launched the Solus TA51a tire, a grand touring all-season tire that consolidates two products into one. Kumho has also been simplifying other product lines as well; According to Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing at Kumho Tire USA, it’s a strategy that will become a huge boon to tire dealers.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
Mann+Hummel’s Daryl Benton on ‘AMN Drivetime’

Benton talks about innovating for the future as the Purolator brand celebrates 100 years.

By Christian Hinton
Drivetime_-Benton-1400x700-1-1000x500
AMN Drivetime Welcomes Industry ‘Lifer’ Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

By Christian Hinton
AMN Drivetime Rick Maxwell
AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About the Future

In mid-November, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) made a major announcement about a new business structure to better position the organization and the vehicle supplier community for the future. The 118-year-old organization will now operate under one umbrella — MEMA — and will represent automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers

By Christian Hinton
Valvoline’s Roger England Joins the Latest AMN Drivetime Podcast

When asked if he was currently in his “dream job” as vice president and chief R&D officer for Valvoline, Roger England’s response says it all: Related Articles – Pronto Network President Featured on AMN Drivetime – AMN Drivetime Welcomes John Lussier of Tendeco – AMN Drivetime Chats with NTN’s Charles Harris [Video] “Heck yeah. I

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Goodyear Shows Off Latest & Intended Tire Releases During ‘Innovation Day’

The company intends to release at least two more consumer-integrated tires during the second half of 2023.

By David Sickels
goodyear-akron-hq-new-products-innovation-day-1400
This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700
Nokian to Double Tennessee Factory Tire Production Capacity by 2024

Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the factory that will be ready in the summer of 2024.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO