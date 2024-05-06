AMN Drivetime with ContiTech Group’s Cal Ganda

Cal Ganda’s path from Zimbabwe to leading aftermarket distribution at Continental’s ContiTech Group is a testament to seizing opportunities and embracing change. Arriving in the U.S. in 1998 for university, he ventured into food manufacturing post-graduation before diving into consulting.

A chance encounter with Continental during a consulting project in Mexico led Cal to discover an opportunity in tire assembly supervision in Charlotte. This marked the beginning of his journey with Continental, where he embraced various roles, from tire assembly to logistics and process engineering.

Today, as head of aftermarket distribution at ContiTech Industrial Solutions Americas, Cal embodies servant leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity. ContiTech’s realignment toward customer-centricity underscores its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Strategic investments, such as the recent hydraulic hose plant in Mexico, highlight Continental’s proactive approach to optimizing distribution strategies and enhancing customer proximity.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Cal’s ownership of Real African Art gallery in Charlotte reflects his commitment to cultural preservation and community engagement.

