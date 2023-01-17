 Tire Industry Veteran Launches Altia Management Consulting

Prior to founding Altia Management Consulting, Keefe spent 20 years in leadership roles at Coats Company.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Keefe-Altia-Management

Kevin Keefe, a 20-year veteran in the tire service equipment industry, has formed Altia Management Consulting to help business leaders accelerate progress toward their revenue, profit and talent goals, the company said. Altia’s primary practice areas include strategic planning and deployment, process improvement, profit expansion and talent development and retention.

Prior to founding Altia Management Consulting, Keefe spent 20 years in product management, marketing and service leadership roles at Coats Company, LLC where he worked closely with the country’s largest tire dealers to maximize bay efficiency and uptime.

Keefe, founder of Altia Management Consulting, spent over 25 years in leadership roles at GE, Danaher, Fortive and Vontier where he developed competencies in strategic planning, P&L management, product marketing, process improvement and new leader training and development. In his most recent role, he launched a new service business, which in five years, grew to over 130 associates providing maintenance, repair and training to tire dealers and automotive repair facilities across the country.

