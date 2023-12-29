Akebono Expands ProAct, Euro Brake Disk Lines

Akebono Brake Corporation expanded its ProAct and Euro Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by five new part numbers: ACT2230, ACT2231, ACT2372, ACT2383 and EUR2136. Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it.

A complete listing of Akebono applications for these parts and the rest of the company’s product offering can be found here. This recent release of ProAct adds coverage for Acura MDX 20-17, Ford; F150 23-21, Expedition 23-22, Explorer 23-20, Police Interceptor Utility 23-20, Honda Odyssey 22-18 and Lincoln: Aviator 23-20 and Navigator 23-21. This release of Euro adds coverage for Volvo XC40 23-19 as well, the company said.