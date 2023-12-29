 Akebono Expands ProAct, Euro Brake Disk Lines

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Akebono Expands ProAct, Euro Brake Disk Lines

Akebono's ProAct and Euro Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line feature five new part numbers: ACT2230, ACT2231, ACT2372, ACT2383 and EUR2136.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Akebono-ProACT,-EURO-1400

Akebono Brake Corporation expanded its ProAct and Euro Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by five new part numbers: ACT2230, ACT2231, ACT2372, ACT2383 and EUR2136. Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it.

Related Articles

A complete listing of Akebono applications for these parts and the rest of the company’s product offering can be found here. This recent release of ProAct adds coverage for Acura MDX 20-17, Ford; F150 23-21, Expedition 23-22, Explorer 23-20, Police Interceptor Utility 23-20, Honda Odyssey 22-18 and Lincoln: Aviator 23-20 and Navigator 23-21. This release of Euro adds coverage for Volvo XC40 23-19 as well, the company said.

You May Also Like

Bridgestone-Russia-1400
BoysGirls-van-grant
GRI-awards
Bridgestone-BATTLAX-x-FAST-Riding-School
News

Continental Celebrates Corporate HQ Opening

The new European Continental campus is comprised of six buildings.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
continental-HQ-opening-1400

Continental opened its new corporate headquarters on Dec. 13 at a ceremony held in Hanover, Germany. Among the more than 150 guests were prominent representatives from business, politics and culture, including Lower Saxony’s minister President Stephan Weil and Hanover’s Mayor Belit Onay. The new Continental campus comprises six buildings. A prominent feature of the complex is a suspended bridge spanning 75 meters, which crosses Hans-Böckler-Allee to link the northern and southern parts of the campus.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Sumitomo Rubber Recalls 1,900 Wildpeak Tires

The manufacturer said that due to a manufacturing error the tires may have a puncture in the sidewall and leak air.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
Sailun to Open North American Factory in Mexico

The planned Mexican factory will boost Sailun’s annual production by 6 million semi-steel radial tires, representing an investment of $240 million.

By Christian Hinton
Sailun-mexico-factory
American Tire Distributors Raises $1.8M for Gary Sinise Foundation

ATD’s donation inspired an additional $1.6 million of giving from GSF donors during the national nonprofit’s annual Giving Tuesday campaign.

By Christian Hinton
donation-stock
Continental’s Tires Group to Lean on Sustainability, EVs, Digitalization for Growth

Continental is focusing on business areas with high growth potential, including making its UX business organizationally independent.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-HQ

Other Posts

To Lubricate or Not to Lubricate Lug Nut Studs?

The proper installation of lug nuts is crucial for maintaining the safety and stability of a vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-lug nut-studs
Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-combo
TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By David Sickels
Arch-Auto-Parts-New-Brooklyn-NY-location-1024x512-1