 Akebono expands disc brake pad product lines

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Akebono expands disc brake pad product lines

Akebono has expanded its ProACT and Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 11 new part numbers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Akebono-ProACT

Akebono Brake Corporation has expanded its ProACT and Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 11 new part numbers: ProACT: ACT960, ACT961, ACT1001, ACT1053, ACT1149, ACT1474, ACT1611A and ACT1718; Severe Duty: SDF1414, SDF1602 and SDF2173. Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it, the company said.

Related Articles

Akebono said the recent release of ProACT and Severe Duty adds coverage for Acura: TL 2008-2004; Buick: Regal 2013-2012, Regal Sportback 2020-2018; Cadillac: ATS 2019-2013, CT6 2020-2016, CTS 2019-2004, ELR 2016-2015, STS 2011-2005, XTS 2019-2013; Chevrolet: Camaro 2022-2010, Corvette 2019-2014, Camaro 2023-2010, SS 2017-2014, Chrysler 300 2010-2005, 300 2020-2012, Tahoe SSV 2022-2021; Dodge: Challenger 2021-2008, Charger 2021-2006, Durango 2021-2018, Magnum 2008-2006, Magnum 2008-2006, Viper 2017-2015, SRT Viper 2014; Ford: Expedition 2022-2010, Explorer 2019-2013, Flex 2019-2017, F150 Police Responder 2020-2016, F150 SSV 2020-2016, GT 2006-2005, Mustang 2014-2007, Police Interceptor Sedan 2019-2013, Police Interceptor Utility 2019-2013, Special Service Police Sedan 2018-2014, Taurus 2019-2013; Honda: Civic 2021-2017; Hyundai: Genesis Coupe 2016-2010; Infiniti: G35 2004-2003; Jeep: Grand Cherokee 2012-2006; Lincoln: MKT 2019-2013; Mitsubishi: Lancer 2014-2003; Nissan: 350Z 2009-2003, Sentra 2006-2003; Pontiac: G8 2009; Saab: 9-5 2011; Subaru: BRZ 2020-2017, Impreza 2014-2004, WRX 2014, WRX 2021-2020, WRX STI 2017-2013; Toyota: 86 2020-2017; Volvo: S60 2007-2004, V70 2007-2004.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of these 11 new part numbers, expanding our product line and providing more comprehensive coverage for our valued customers,” Kirby Pruitt, product development manager said. “These new part numbers reflect our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the automotive market. Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each new part meets the highest standards of performance, reliability, and safety. The introduction of these new part numbers allows us to offer an even wider range of solutions, ensuring that our customers have access to the exact components they need.” We are excited to see these new parts in action and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence in the brake industry.”

You May Also Like

Nokian-finished-goods-warehouse
Continental-Sumter-plant
Radar-Tires-sponsorship-motorsports
News

TEXA, Motor Information Systems partner on access to OEM repair information

TEXA IDC5 Car diagnostic software provides free access without login or authentication required to the Motor TruSpeed platform.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TEXA-Vehicle-Coverage

TEXA USA has partnered with Motor Information Systems to provide free access to OEM repair and service information. TEXA IDC5 Car diagnostic software provides free access without login or authentication required to the Motor TruSpeed platform, TEXA said. This will be available for integration with North American region registered IDC5 accounts, with new purchased and registered IDC5 Car as of June.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Fountain Tire names owner Darrin Zubiak this year’s MVP

Awarded annually since 2004, the Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 167 locations.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain-Tire-2024-MVP-Darrin-Zubiak
Bridgestone Potenza tires secure 5 of Top 10 spots in One Lap of America

Bridgestone’s ultra-high performance Potenza tires used by 25 of 77 total teams (33% of the field).

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Team-Potenza-Race-Potenza-RE-71RS-Cars
DMA adds new BrakeMaster coverage

New coverage for Ford and Chevy includes popular pickup trucks and SUVs.

By Christian Hinton
DMA-brake-line
Apollo Tyres, NATRAX partner to establish EV test track

This collaboration will enable EV manufacturers to test and validate cut and chip resistance of tires.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Cut-and-Chip-test-track-1400

Other Posts

TIA shares eligibility requirements for the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the 2025 OTR Tire Conference in Puerto Rico.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Akebono expands severe duty ultra-premium disc brake pad line

The line will include 14 new part numbers and premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-brake-pad-line
This year’s The Tire Cologne show focused on sustainability, use of resources

The Tire Cologne trade show featured 430 exhibitors from 35 countries with 14,400 participants from 109 countries.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-cologne-logo
Don’t estimate when it comes to parking brake adjustments

Let’s discuss a couple of different components of parking brakes to find out the best practices for adjusting them.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Parking-brake-adjustments-1400