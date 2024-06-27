Akebono expands disc brake pad product lines

Akebono Brake Corporation has expanded its ProACT and Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 11 new part numbers: ProACT: ACT960, ACT961, ACT1001, ACT1053, ACT1149, ACT1474, ACT1611A and ACT1718; Severe Duty: SDF1414, SDF1602 and SDF2173. Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it, the company said.

Akebono said the recent release of ProACT and Severe Duty adds coverage for Acura: TL 2008-2004; Buick: Regal 2013-2012, Regal Sportback 2020-2018; Cadillac: ATS 2019-2013, CT6 2020-2016, CTS 2019-2004, ELR 2016-2015, STS 2011-2005, XTS 2019-2013; Chevrolet: Camaro 2022-2010, Corvette 2019-2014, Camaro 2023-2010, SS 2017-2014, Chrysler 300 2010-2005, 300 2020-2012, Tahoe SSV 2022-2021; Dodge: Challenger 2021-2008, Charger 2021-2006, Durango 2021-2018, Magnum 2008-2006, Magnum 2008-2006, Viper 2017-2015, SRT Viper 2014; Ford: Expedition 2022-2010, Explorer 2019-2013, Flex 2019-2017, F150 Police Responder 2020-2016, F150 SSV 2020-2016, GT 2006-2005, Mustang 2014-2007, Police Interceptor Sedan 2019-2013, Police Interceptor Utility 2019-2013, Special Service Police Sedan 2018-2014, Taurus 2019-2013; Honda: Civic 2021-2017; Hyundai: Genesis Coupe 2016-2010; Infiniti: G35 2004-2003; Jeep: Grand Cherokee 2012-2006; Lincoln: MKT 2019-2013; Mitsubishi: Lancer 2014-2003; Nissan: 350Z 2009-2003, Sentra 2006-2003; Pontiac: G8 2009; Saab: 9-5 2011; Subaru: BRZ 2020-2017, Impreza 2014-2004, WRX 2014, WRX 2021-2020, WRX STI 2017-2013; Toyota: 86 2020-2017; Volvo: S60 2007-2004, V70 2007-2004.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of these 11 new part numbers, expanding our product line and providing more comprehensive coverage for our valued customers,” Kirby Pruitt, product development manager said. “These new part numbers reflect our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the automotive market. Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each new part meets the highest standards of performance, reliability, and safety. The introduction of these new part numbers allows us to offer an even wider range of solutions, ensuring that our customers have access to the exact components they need.” We are excited to see these new parts in action and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence in the brake industry.”