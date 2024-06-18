 Akebono expands severe duty ultra-premium disc brake pad line

Akebono expands severe duty ultra-premium disc brake pad line

The line will include 14 new part numbers and premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Akebono-brake-pad-line

Akebono Brake Corporation has expanded its severe duty ultra-premium disc brake pad line by 14 new part numbers. The new part numbers include: SDF784, SDF1057, SDF1058, SDF1194, SDF1273, SDF1279, SDF1328, SDF1329, SDF1333, SDF1411, SDF1611A, SDF1707, SDF2225 and SDF2383. Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it.

This recent release of severe duty also adds coverage for Chevrolet: Express 2500 20-03, Express 3500 20-03, Silverado 2500 04-99, Silverado 2500 HD 19-01, Silverado 3500 06-01, Silverado 3500 HD 19-07; Dodge: Charger 21-06; Ford: Expedition 17-12, E150 14-08, E250 14-08, E350 Super Duty 22-08, F150 Police Responder 23-21, F250 Super Duty 12-08, F350 Super Duty 12-08, Police Interceptor Sedan 19-13, Police Interceptor Utility 19-13, Special Service Police Sedan 18-14; GMC: Savana 2500 20-03, Savana 3500 20-03, Sierra 2500 04-99, Sierra 2500 HD 19-01, Sierra 3500 06-01, Sierra 3500 HD 19-07, Tahoe 21-07, Yukon 14-07; Nissan: NV1500 21-12, NV2500 21-12, NV3500 19-12; RAM: C/V 15-12, 2500 23-19, 3500 23-19.

“We are pleased to announce the release of these 14 new severe duty part numbers expanding coverage for over 11 million VIO adding late-model coverage for Chrysler, Ford, GMC and Nissan,” Kirby Pruitt, product development manager at Akebono Brake Corporation said. “This expansion reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable solutions to our customers. We’re eager to see these parts make a significant impact in the field, enhancing performance and durability and reducing downtime where it’s most needed. All of these parts are in stock and ready for shipment.”

