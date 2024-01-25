 Different forms of advertising to get customers through tire dealer doors 

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Crazy marketing tactics might work, but most likely, they won’t move the needle to really get customers in your shop. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about different forms of advertising that’ll get customers through your door.

For starters, it’s hard to be in business in today’s world without some sort of online presence. A Facebook account and website, for example, could do wonders in your marketing efforts. Customers need a place to go when they look up service options near them. Don’t be the one shop in your area without an online presence.

Make sure your website is easy to use, works well on mobile devices and is set up to be found on search engines. You should showcase what your shop offers, your prices and feedback from happy customers to build trust. You can handle this on your own or hire someone to help, but it’s not as complicated as it might seem.

Just getting into the online scene and need a boost? Put money into pay-per-click ads on Google or social media to reach folks who are actively looking for car services near you. Some services can even tailor your ads to specific neighborhoods you want to target, meaning you can dial in your advertising practices.

Good old word-of-mouth is strong, and nowadays, online reviews are kind of picking up where word-of-mouth may be dropping off. Ask your customers to share their positive experiences on places like Google, Yelp and Facebook and be quick to respond, whether it’s just a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down, to show you’re serious about keeping customers happy. When things go south in a review, step up with offers to make things right.

Losing one customer might not be a biggie, but negative word-of-mouth? That’s business-threatening. Give a shoutout to those leaving positive reviews and ask your customers to spread the good word to bring in fresh business.

Another great way to market yourself is by hosting events and educational workshops. New driver workshops and basic car care workshops could not only help to educate the community but also show them your expertise, building trust. Collaborating with local businesses and participating in local events are also important ways to establish yourself in the community.

TR-Continental-Electric-Power-Steering-Diagnostics
Do AWD vehicle tire sizes all need to match?

Unlike traditional two-wheel-drive vehicles, AWD systems deliver power to all four wheels.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
All-wheel-drive vehicles are getting more popular every year thanks to their superior traction and stability in different terrains and weather. So, what does this mean for your customers’ choice of tires? We talk about that in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video. Unlike traditional two-wheel-drive vehicles, AWD systems deliver power to all four wheels. Now, this is different than with four-wheel-drive systems, where the front and rear axles are mechanically linked together, usually by a transfer case.

Read Full Article

When including the spare tire is not recommended in a tire rotation

There are notable benefits to rotating tires with a full-size spare, but there are some drawbacks to consider, too.

By David Sickels
Why You Should Consider Including the Spare Tire in a Tire Rotation

There are a few benefits to consider when deciding whether to include the spare tire, but it isn’t cut and dry.

By David Sickels
How Customers Can Identify the Age of Their Tires

Tire degradation is influenced by factors like temperature, storage conditions and exposure to sunlight.

By Christian Hinton
To Lubricate or Not to Lubricate Lug Nut Studs?

The proper installation of lug nuts is crucial for maintaining the safety and stability of a vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook sets sights on becoming a top-five global tire manufacturer by 2030

The company details growth aspirations, $1.6B Tennessee factory expansion and new products for 2024 during Partner’s Day meeting.

By David Sickels
Tips for recommending the right light truck tire

Talking to customers about LT tires starts with understanding the nuances in the segment.

By Denise Koeth
Goodyear announces former Stellantis COO as CEO successor to Rich Kramer

Mark Stewart will begin his new role as CEO and president effective Jan. 29.

By David Sickels
Nexen Tire advertises at Madison Square Garden

The Nexen Tire logo and ads appeared on dasherboards, billboards, in-arena branding and signage at Madison Square Garden.

By Christian Hinton
