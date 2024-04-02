 AACF launches anniversary fundraising initiative

AACF launches anniversary fundraising initiative

Running through July 1, this campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
AACF-65th-logo

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) launched an anniversary fundraising initiative celebrating 65 years. Running through July 1, this campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each. From sudden illness and death to natural disasters, the foundation said it has provided vital assistance to industry professionals and their families over the last 65 years.

In honor of 65 years, AACF said it is calling upon automotive aftermarket industry professionals, as well as individuals eager to lend a helping hand, to join forces in raising $65,000. By making a donation of $65, supporters can contribute to a fund that offers assistance to those in need.

“Over the past 65 years, AACF has remained unwavering in its commitment to supporting members of the automotive aftermarket community during their most challenging moments,” Joel Ayres, AACF executive director said. “As we embark on this historic fundraising initiative, we are inspired by the generosity and compassion of our supporters. Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of those facing adversity, demonstrating the industry’s unwavering dedication to taking care of its own.”

To participate in the anniversary fundraising initiative and help AACF reach its goal of $65,000, individuals are encouraged to click on this link.

