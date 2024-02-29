 The 2025 OTR Tire Conference is in Puerto Rico

TIA revealed its plans during the opening general session of this year's OTR Tire Conference, held on Feb. 21 in Las Vegas, NV.

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) says its 2025 Off-the-Road Tire Conference is set to take place from Feb. 19-22, 2025, at the Sheraton Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. TIA revealed its plans for the 70th annual conference during the opening general session of this year’s OTR Tire Conference, held on Feb. 21 in Las Vegas, NV.

The two-and-a-half-day program features nine educational sessions, networking, tabletop exhibits and leisure activities. The conference saw a record turnout, with over 500 delegates and guests from 38 states and 14 countries in attendance.

“We are absolutely thrilled to embark on a journey that marks a truly monumental occasion for the OTR Tire Conference,” Richard “Dick” Gust, CEO of TIA said. “The overwhelming attendance and sponsorship support have been nothing short of remarkable. Recognizing our attendees’ fondness for tropical destinations, we’ve decided to elevate our celebration by choosing Puerto Rico as the destination for our 70th Anniversary festivities.”

